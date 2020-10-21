Wednesday Word

With the passing of my husband, Tony’s mom, there was little grieving because we all know

She is so much better being with Jesus and we know we will see her again. She

Is celebrating with all her family and friends in a way we cannot wait to join! This

Was in a card that Tony’s dad received and I wanted to share it because it is the life

She lived, the love and memories she would like for us to remember:

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free;

I’m following the path God laid for me.

I took His hand when I heard him call;

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day.

To laugh, to love, to work or play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way;

I found that place at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void,

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss;

Ah, yes, these things, I too, will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow;

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savored much;

Good friends, good times, a loved one’s touch.

Perhaps my time seemed all to brief;

Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me;

God wanted me now, He set me free.