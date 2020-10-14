Wednesday Word

An Essential of any Election

We have heard a lot about ‘essential workers’ in 2020.

Frontliners that make things happen even in the middle of a pandemic.

Soon, a small but vital group of Americans will come together to ensure that democracy ‘works’.

Republicans. Democrats. Independents. All coming together. Working side-by-side for a common cause.

Is this possible? Well, yes.

Every 2 to 4 years. This band of willing individuals gathers together to train, set up, then endure long hours keeping our Democratic Republic alive. Most are over 60 years of age. Possibly retired. Or have time to devote to the cause.

The Election Day Poll worker!

Women and men dedicated to facilitating a fair and open voting process!

Lots of sitting, standing, explaining the process of voting. And yes laughing together.

We are serious about the process, still we have fun doing it!

If you have already voted (absentee) – thank you.

If you plan to vote in person during early voting (which starts this Thursday, October 15 – 31) – thank you.

Or if you love to vote on Election Day November 3 – thank you.

Remember: When you come out to vote in person…

Please be respectful. Be courteous and kind. Wear a mask and stand 6 feet apart.

Again, thank you!

“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,

for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

Matthew 7:12

-Verne

Election 2020: Important ‘voter’ info located on our News Blog at www.wbfj.fm

View and print your ‘SAMPLE BALLOT’ https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Tracking your Absentee Ballot…

Locate early voting sites https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/

(In-person) Early Voting starts this Thursday, Oct 15 – Oct 31.

*If you vote in-person, you MUST vote in the county that you are registered in!

Election Day is Nov. 3. https://www.ncsbe.gov/