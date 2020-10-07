Wednesday Word

Matthew 19:13-14 –

‘Then people brought little children to Jesus for him to place his hands on them and pray for them. But the disciples rebuked them. Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.”

My favorite part of the Drive -Thru Carolina Classic Fair last week was seeing the children. It was also pretty amazing. Most of them had been in the car with their parents and siblings for 3+ hours, yet having the chance to toss some loose change in the Salvation Army’s Big Red Kettle, getting a wave or word from a complete stranger, or, perhaps knowing that dinner was near, all brought big smiles to their faces.

I love children. Always have, always will. I’d trade a day with an adult for a day with a child any day of the week and twice on Sunday. They’re fun, adventurous, care-free and loving. They’re also trusting and totally dependent on their earthly Mommies and Daddies for everything. Oh, to be a child again…?

Well, in the interest of full disclosure, I’m not sure if I would ever want to go back to those days in every aspect (Though with all that’s happening around us these days, it does sometimes seem like an appealing option!) But I think Jesus was trying to make a point to His disciples then, and for us today as well.

How many of us totally depend on our Heavenly Father for everything? And I mean everything. How many of us trust Him 100%, all the time, in every situation and aspect of life? Ok, so we’re works in progress. Are we moving towards that childlike faith, or is it one step forward and two back? I challenge all of us to pray about this, take an inventory and make a faithful effort to start moving more in that direction every day. Oh…to be a child again.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis