Wednesday Word

I recently read a devotional about “Worshiping Through Your Screensaver” – you know, those quick glimpses of something or someone that speaks to your heart. In fact, even those standard factory-loaded images can shout the glory of the Lord if we choose to see such.

For me, most of my screensavers/backgrounds on the different devices that I access regularly are of family. That definitely leads me to worship when I consider those blessings that God has provided. However, the other is one of people I have never met. I don’t even know their names. But, one day I will meet them and know their names. That one day will likely be in eternity.

A few years ago, the Christian churches in Niger were under attack from Muslim opposition. In fact, several churches were burned as a result. A good friend of our family serving as a missionary in that region sent a picture of the leaders from one of those churches dancing and praising God in their burned out, charred sanctuary. Praising God despite the circumstances.

I love this picture and cherish the Spirit that it represents. These were men celebrating what can never be lost. They recognized the eternal in the midst of what looked like great loss – in the temporal. This daily reminder of what is really important in life leads me into a moment of worship each time I pause to truly reflect on what I am seeing.

So, how about it? Are you up to the challenge? Take a look at your Screen Saver. Grab an extended glimpse of that background. Worship!

1 Chronicles 16:29

Give to the Lord the glory he deserves! Bring your offering and come into his presence. Worship the Lord in all his holy splendor.