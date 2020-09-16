Search
Kurt Myers Sep 16, 2020

I had no idea what I was going to write about for the Weekly Wednesday Word. Then, last week for some reason, my wife started humming the hymn, “Crown Him with Many Crowns.” I think she must have watched something on television and that’s where it started. Then earlier this week while playing golf, I heard the faint sounds of church bells ringing in the distance and you guess it, “Crown Him with Many Crowns was the song I heard through the woods and thought, okay God, I get it that you want me to write the Weekly Wednesday Word about this ageless hymn.

So, as I started researching the backstory behind this great song, I found out several interesting things. First, it was written by two guys of different theological backgrounds (Catholic and Anglican), mostly based on Revelation 19:12 and during a time of great tension between the Catholic and Anglican churches around the 1850s. Did you know the hymn “officially” has 12 stanzas? However, in today’s hymnal, only about four or five verses appear. Also, the twelve stanzas mention twelve crowns: The Lamb, Virgin Son, Lord of Love, Lord of Peace, Lord of Years, Lord of Heaven (twice), Crowns of Gold, Son of God, Lord of Light, Lord of Life and Lord of Lords!!!

If there was ever a song of proclamation and exaltation that we need especially during Covid-19 and that best describes Christ the King, it is this classic anthem!! I wonder what both men were experiencing in their own personal lives or what was going through their minds at the time they were pinning these timeless words. Who knew that a Catholic and Anglican hymnwriter could come together to write such a powerful song found in practically every hymn book around the world today?

Let the church bells ring!!!

 

Crown Him with many crowns

The Lamb upon His throne

Hark! How the heavenly anthem drowns

All music, but its own

Awake, my soul and sing

Of Him who died for thee

And hail Him as thy matchless King

Through all eternity!

 

  • KURT
Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

