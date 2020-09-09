Wednesday Word

A wise person once said,

“If you LOVE what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart,

And lean not on your own understanding;

In all your ways acknowledge Him,

And He shall direct your paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6 NKJV

Recently, I was asked to chronical my journey to WBFJ. To share how God paved the way for me to be part of a uniquely local Christian radio ministry. Honestly, God has been ‘directing’ my path to WBFJ forever!

From that young boy listening to a small transistor radio as entertainment. To officially getting the ‘radio bug’ while in college at App State. Radio seemed to be just a passion. Other people do the radio thing, right? Everyone said that I needed to get a ‘real’ job. So I did. After a few years doing video production and even weekend radio on a local secular station, I spent 7 years in corporate audio/video, traveling all over the southeast.

1994 was a very good year. Paula and I were married in June of 1994. WBFJ-FM signed on the air in September of 1994.

By August of 2000, I found myself unemployed, then self-employed with my wife (Paula), a 4-year-old (Bailey) and another daughter (Mariah) on the way! I came on-board as a part-timer with WBFJ-AM in late 2000. Talk about surrendering it all to the Lord.

My first ‘official’ news role with WBFJ-FM came the afternoon of September 11, 2001. The 9-11 Terror attacks on the US.

I had to do something. Wally had me come into the station that afternoon to monitor local media and local law enforcement on how they were keeping us safe in the Triad. John and I went on the air to update our listeners (our radio family) with local information and church prayer gatherings. My first official ‘news assignment’ with WBFJ-FM. 😊

Changes on the WBFJ Morning Show in 2002 allowed an opening (for me?) to do news, traffic and weather!

This unbelievable radio journey continues. All praise to Jesus!

BTW: Paula and I are celebrating 26 years of marriage. Bailey graduated a few years ago from High Point University and currently lives in Los Angeles. Mariah is starting her senior year at App State – where she has a one hour air shift on the campus radio station…

Back to that quote, “If you LOVE what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.”

I guess one would say that I haven’t ‘worked’ much in the past +20 years. 😊

-Verne