Wednesday Word

Being a mom is my life’s greatest blessing. Recently, my daughter Lexa and I celebrated her “Gotcha Day” – the anniversary of the day that I took her into my arms at Kazakhstan orphanage and officially became her mom. Since that day 13 years ago, Lexa has brought more love and joy to my life than I ever thought possible. However, as many of you know, being a parent also brings tremendous responsibility and challenges. Thankfully, through the years, God has brought many wonderful people into my life, who have encouraged and supported both Lexa and me. Many of those folks have been her teachers. Lexa has been blessed with educators who have encouraged her talents, built upon her strengths and gracefully worked with her to overcome any weakness. As a parent, my workday is better when I know that my child is being taught by someone who genuinely cares about her overall well-being. That being said, I think it’s critical that we pray daily and fervently for the wonderful people who are educating our children. In the midst of Covid 19, our teachers face some of the biggest challenges of their careers. No technology can replace what a caring teacher can mean to our children. So let’s lift them up in prayer, knowing that we have a faithful God, who can give our educators the love, strength and wisdom they need during this unprecedented time.

LANA