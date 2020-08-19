Wednesday Word

“Peace be Still”

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid.” John 14:27

For years now, whenever someone asked me how I was doing, my response has been “Fine…I hope you are!” I first heard this phrase from a manager I worked for back in my Broadcast Advertising sales days. He said that when you responded in that manner it didn’t give a potential client the opportunity to start your meeting with a negative. I guess it just stuck.

I’ve also learned over these years that it can be used as an effective mask (no pun intended!) to hide from how I’m really feeling. “Truth be Told,” as Matthew West titled his new song, I may not be doing well at all. Can you identify?

Last Thursday and Friday, I heard from a couple of folks that things were not fine. They were afraid and concerned. The first was a teacher friend who posted on Facebook, asking for prayer for her and other teachers because “we’re not fine.” They were concerned and afraid. I posted a comment, telling her we were praying for our teachers and asking our listeners to do the same. She was very grateful.

The 2nd person was a listener and mother of a 13-year-old daughter. She shared that her daughter was nervous and scared about starting school. And not because she feared getting sick herself; but rather that she feared catching Co-vid because she didn’t want to give it to her family if she did. Amazing.

She thanked us here at WBFJ for being a source of comfort and hope, then agreed to let me share part of her story on the air. I did so on my “Afternoon Pick me up,” along with Joshua 1:9, then played “Peace be Still” by Hope Darst. For those who may not know, Hope said she wrote the song to speak to her own fear and anxiety, and shared that the recording of the song became a worship experience for her and others in the studio that day who were feeling the same. She said that worship is an awesome way to deal with these “feelings” that the enemy wants us to believe.

My friend, no matter where you stand today on Co-vid 19 or the many safeguards that we still must deal with, please know that Satan’s main objective is to instill fear, anxiety and uncertainty in you. Perhaps even to the point of turning away from God. He would like nothing better. PLEASE DON’T GIVE IN OR GIVE UP!

Before leaving the earth and returning to Father the Lord spoke the words above, recorded in the book of John. It’s all right there. So, let’s you and I do our best to live in His peace and let it still our hearts. What a witness that will be in such a troubled world!

Grace and Peace,

Dennis