Wednesday Word

You operate differently when you know differently!!!!

We were out and our neighbor’s boat on Sunday, a much overdue time together. We arrived at our destination, a beautiful little island, a pretty good ways from the Carolina Marina. We got everything set up; the floats in the water, tied to the boat, lifejackets on: insisted on by our neighbor, Eric. As we settled back on the floats, Susan, Eric’s wife noticed that there was more than the normal amount of water coming out of the boat from the bilge boat pump.

Our situation turned from enjoyment to concern, in a matter of minutes. All aboard!!!! We had to get back to the marina. The boat was taking on water like crazy!!!

We looked in the storage space where the life jackets normally are, but we had ours on; thanks to the insistence of Eric, full of water. I was the only one still in the back of the boat and water was beginning to fill the boat. I thought, we have to start bailing the water out. I later found out that Ron nor Addy knew how much water we were taking on because they were in the front to the boat. I thought oh my, this is not good, we are going down!!! The lake was quiet, as there were not lots of boats on it yet.

I begin to call on the name of Jesus boldly, loudly and asked Him to please protect us! I called on Father God to send somebody to help us. God, that we would get to shore because we were a longways out!!! Eric encouraged us to flag someone down, the marina was not answering the phone!! Addy, Susan and I began to wave our arms and I continue to pray in between hollering for help. I just have to add that in conversing with the Lord I told Him I was not prepared to walk on water!!!

Father God supplied our needs by sending in Steve and Lori to our rescue. Steve said the life jackets and the waves were what got his attention. Steve was the perfect one, as he knew exactly what to do. We all transferred to his and Lori’s pontoon boat. I thanked the Lord for His rescue!!! We thanked them!!! Steve knew to tie Eric & Susan’s boat to his pontoon. We were thankful and relieved, but poor Eric, he was still on his boat and the boat was continuing to take on water. Eric was back there not knowing and we had all the knowledge in front of him in the pontoon. We knew that we were in Steve’s capable hands. Steve knew what he was doing; when Eric was back in his boat concerned and frustrated, trying to get the water out. Eric just had to operate by blind faith to trust Steve and to trust us that Steve knew what was going on and what to do.

The kind folks from the marina were there waiting for us!!! The boat and all aboard were saved!! No one would take any money. I remember Steve saying, “you don’t owe me anything, if you see me out here, do the same for me and I would go on to say, “pass it on to all those that may be perishing!”

It’s always your perspective!! If you know Who’s guiding your boat, your perspective will be different. If you know whose Hands you’re holding onto, your perspective will be different. If you know Who is leading you, you will follow more willingly. If you know you are His and He is yours your perspective of life is different!!!!

Thank you, God, you are ever speaking, ever present, you gave us a message by being faithful and providing exactly who and what we needed, causing us to trust you more!!! (there were many more messages to my heart that day; especially the kindness of strangers!)

Thank you, Steve and Lori Brookbank & The Carolina Marina!!! We are forever grateful!!

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses, but we trust in the name of the LORD our God.” Psalm 20:7

“When I am afraid, I put my trust in you.” Psalm 56:3

“The LORD is my strength and my shield; in him my heart trusts, and I am helped; my heart exults, and with my song I give thanks to him.” Psalm 28:7

I lift up my eyes to the mountains— where does my help come from? My help comes from the LORD, the Maker of heaven and earth. He will not let your foot slip— he who watches over you will not slumber; indeed, he who watches over Israel will neither slumber nor sleep. The LORD watches over you— the LORD is your shade at your right hand; the sun will not harm you by day, nor the moon by night. The LORD will keep you from all harm— he will watch over your life; the LORD will watch over your coming and going both now and forevermore. Psalm 121:1-8