Wednesday Word

When I was younger and something crazy would happen, my grandma would say “What is this world coming too?”

What would grandma say about all the changes going on today? Would she like the new way of life we are having to learn to except? How would she feel about kids not going to school or having playgrounds shut down, law enforcement being taken away, not getting to see a love one in the hospital or nursing home, not being able to go anywhere without a mask and most of all, not being able to attend church that she very rarely ever missed? I am so glad she was in my life living into her 90’s many years ago and able to see life as it was then…the best of times! As the strong Christian she was, I know she would be leaning on the Lord to get us all through these times. I think of her often and try to look at things the way I feel she would. Her trust and faith in God was always strong no matter how rough things would become. She was my go-to person if I had a question or a problem and she always seemed to have the right answers along with saying “Keep that strong faith.” I know God is always here for me and those who believe which always gives us more comfort. Keep praying and following God. It will get us through no matter what we have to face and we will be stronger for it.

“God promises to make something good out of the storms that bring devastation to your life.” Romans 8:28