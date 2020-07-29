Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJul 29, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Among others…

How often has your business, your church, your organization, your family member or yourself been included (omitted) within the designation “among others”?  How does that make you feel?  All that effort and hard work is arbitrarily and anonymously acknowledged.  I don’t know about you but it kinda leaves me … yeah, you know the feeling. Are all of our efforts buried in “among others”?  It’s not that I am clamoring for notoriety – it’s more like – is anything being accomplished in the effort?

Then comes this check in my spirit.   I would think all of us would want our lives to disappear within Christ’s…but “disappear”?  Really?

Romans 12:3 “Don’t think you are better than you really are. Be honest in your evaluation of yourselves,”

Matthew 6:3-4  When you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your . . . deed may be in secret.

HOLD ON!  Let’s finish these verses.  Romans 12 instructs the reader to complete the measure of their self-evaluation by the faith that God has given to EACH of them.  Matthew 6 goes on to tell us that the Father who sees in secret will reward YOU appropriately.

“Given to each, “Reward you” – this is not an “Among Others” dilemma.  There’s no such listing in the liner notes of Heaven.  The God of the Universe knows, sees, gives, rewards, and loves each of us, each of us, each of you – and me.  And that’s okay, that’s more than okay.

  • WALLY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Stop using hand sanitizer with ‘methanol’…

Verne HillJul 28, 2020

Tuesday News, July 28, 2020

Verne HillJul 28, 2020

Monday News, July 27, 2020

Verne HillJul 27, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Jul 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes