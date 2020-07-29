Wednesday Word

Among others…

How often has your business, your church, your organization, your family member or yourself been included (omitted) within the designation “among others”? How does that make you feel? All that effort and hard work is arbitrarily and anonymously acknowledged. I don’t know about you but it kinda leaves me … yeah, you know the feeling. Are all of our efforts buried in “among others”? It’s not that I am clamoring for notoriety – it’s more like – is anything being accomplished in the effort?

Then comes this check in my spirit. I would think all of us would want our lives to disappear within Christ’s…but “disappear”? Really?

Romans 12:3 “Don’t think you are better than you really are. Be honest in your evaluation of yourselves,”

Matthew 6:3-4 When you do a charitable deed, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing, that your . . . deed may be in secret.

HOLD ON! Let’s finish these verses. Romans 12 instructs the reader to complete the measure of their self-evaluation by the faith that God has given to EACH of them. Matthew 6 goes on to tell us that the Father who sees in secret will reward YOU appropriately.

“Given to each ”, “Reward you ” – this is not an “Among Others” dilemma. There’s no such listing in the liner notes of Heaven. The God of the Universe knows, sees, gives, rewards, and loves each of us, each of us, each of you – and me. And that’s okay, that’s more than okay.