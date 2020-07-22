Wednesday Word

TENACITY. It’s defined as “Not easily pulled apart. Cohesive. To Adhere or Cling to.”

One Preacher said that when it comes to Trusting GOD, you need to have the Tenacity of an old bulldog with a bone.”

If you’ve ever played with a dog in that way, you know what they do. They clamp down on whatever is in their mouth, and no matter how hard you pull and shake, they’ll just growl and snort and Stay Clamped Down.

No wonder the old Preacher’s ideology of True Trust in GOD is likened unto the Jaw Strength of that Bulldog. When we “get hold” of GOD… when we Really Want to Trust HIM… we’ve got to “Clamp Down and Cling to” HIM!

Be encouraged, though, when one of those times of weakness comes, and you feel yourself losing your grip. And no, I’m not going to suggest tying a knot in the end of your rope. Rather, just know that GOD will NEVER lose HIS Grip on You! Why? Because, HE’S the most Tenacious of All!

See Isaiah 26:3 & Romans 8:38-39