Wednesday Word

What have you learned through the pandemic?

Seems like the question of 2020.

Bottom Line: Don’t dwell on what you can’t do. Enjoy what you can do.

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you.

Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let them be afraid”

John 14:27 ESV

What have I learned over the past 4 months?

Or is it 5 months? Or is it 6 months?

When it comes to sports.

The game can be halted. Delayed. Even cancelled.

The show that should go on, doesn’t.

Theaters can go dark. Band concerts silenced. Coliseums remain empty. Planned tours stop.

Business as usual, becomes work from home.

9-to-5 seems a little more flexible.

For some, safe-at-home leads to lay-offs, furloughs even unemployment.

My oldest daughter served her last table in downtown Los Angeles back in March.

Currently, Bailey struggles with the future. So many questions. So much waiting.

Empty nesters welcome home their children once again.

Plans change without warning. Our youngest (Mariah) had planned to spend her Summer in Boone.

Spring and summer with mom and dad…priceless.

‘Essential worker’ has a whole new meaning.

Thank you grocery store and retail workers. Healthcare professionals. First responders. Cleaning crews.

In person learning goes virtual.

Enter Zoom, Microsoft Teams, even Skype to educate or facilitate a small group.

Free weekends mean time for repairs. Or free time to piddle.

(Yes. That ‘honey do’ list that seems to never get done – finally gets some check marks.)

Church can be done virtually. Outside in a car or even on the lawn.

Sometimes worshiping outside the ‘box’, is fun, even liberating. God doesn’t mind…

More time on the back deck has been more reflective and restful.

Catching an early morning sunrise with my wife, before our devotional.

Or just watching the clouds float by during the afternoons.

That’s good for the soul!

The ‘COVID-19’ has an awful lot in common with the ‘Freshman 15’!

Food just tastes better when meals are prepared at home, together, as a family.

So, what have you learned through the pandemic?

Verne

“Welcome challenging times as opportunities to trust Me. You have Me beside you and My Spirit within you, so no set of circumstances is too much for you to handle. When the path before you is dotted with difficulties, beware of measuring your strength against those challenges. That calculation is certain to riddle you with anxiety. Without Me, you wouldn’t make it past the first hurdle! The way to walk through demanding days is to grip My hand tightly and stay in close communication with Me. Let your thoughts and spoken words be richly flavored with trust and thankfulness.

Regardless of the day’s problems, I can keep you in perfect Peace as you stay close to Me…”

-Sarah Young from “Jesus Calling”