Wednesday Word

“Love God Love People”

I remember my father saying it, and my grandfather before him as well. Now I find myself saying it: “I’ve seen a lot in my years, but nothing like what’s happening in our country right now.” Sure, we can add to the list of troubles seen in my generation; like terrorists attacking us on our land, historical monuments being taken down and a pandemic. But the fact is we’ve had “troubles” in our nation, and around the world, for at least as long as the 3 generations of “Breedens” quoted here and, truth be told, since shortly after God created this world.

It all started back in the Garden of Eden with our rebellious ancestors Adam and Eve. Word has it that Eve caved first when that hateful serpent talked her into eating from the tree, but Adam didn’t seem to put up much of a fight. God gave us free will from the get-go, and we’ve been using it rather ignorantly ever since. And now look at us. It’s all out war right outside our front doors, and the enemy is having a field day. Trouble is, not everyone knows who the real enemy is out there. It’s not the virus, or another race, or even the government. It’s Satan, the original and still the current champion, enemy.

If you’re a Christ follower you should already know how this is going to turn out. It’s going to get REALLY ugly before it’s all over, then our Savior Jesus Christ is going to come back and reclaim what has always been His in the first place. Many of us can’t wait until “Something New” springs forth. But what do we do in the meantime?

I believe that, for starters, we repent. Down on our knees, heads to the ground, Lord we are so very sorry, please forgive us, it’s time to do a 180, sincere repentance. Then we begin to truly show the world, one person at a time, what it looks like to love God and love people by our own words and actions.

For years I’ve been a big fan of The Beatles. I still have all the music they ever created, wall hangings, books about them, you name it. They have long been recognized, not only for their talent, but for what they mostly sang about; Peace and Love. Trouble is, they never found True Peace and Love. That’s because there’s only One who can give that to us. And only One who can Truly set us free.

Grace and Peace,

Dennis