Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersJun 24, 2020

Never during my lifetime have I witnessed such turmoil and unrest in our nation. What started out as real racial injustice in Minnesota followed by peaceful protests, has escalated into a cultural revolution not to unite the country, but to divide the country by tearing and burning down statues and monuments in an attempt to erase history and destroy the USA. Where does this end? Do these extremists go after our founding fathers, religious symbols, museums, etc.? One politician stated that it was simply a “healthy expression” of love, another political figure went on to call it the “summer of love.” This is just total madness. defunding law enforcement and let lawlessness run rampant in these cities we now call war zones. Really?

 

Back in the 90’s, Venezuela was torn apart through civil unrest, much like what we are seeing in America. Statues were toppled, buildings defaced and autonomous zones rose to power. Extremists took Venezuela from Latin America’s richest and most stable democracy to the poverty-stricken country it is now. Is this, could this be where the United States is headed? I hope and pray not.

 

2 Timothy 3:2 pretty much reads like today’s newspaper… “People will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boastful, proud, abusive, disobedient to their parents, ungrateful, unholy”

 

Hopefully during all this, and on a day-to-day basis, WBFJ is there to shine a light of encouragement, either “the right song at the right time,”  or an uplifting word that brings peace in the mist of the raging storm. Change starts now with you and me; loving one another and erasing the hate by allowing Christ to work in and through each of us… together we win, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all. God Bless The USA!!

