Wednesday Word

To the Graduating Class of 2020 & Others

As a mama of two who have already graduated from high school and one of those graduated college, I have learned a lot, continuing to do so!!!! Hopefully we continue to learn and grow, even when you are a mama!!!

May I please share a few of those observances with you as you embark on your new journey?

You are precious in the sight of God, created by Him, specifically to be you!! It makes no difference what color your skin is, whether you are male or female, how much money you have, whether you make great grades in school or have to work a bit harder, whether you are a good test taker or test taking doesn’t come as easy. God knit you together to be You!!!! I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. Psalm 139:14

He has created you with a promise of a future of hope. For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11 When this verse was written the Hebrew children were living in exile, captivity. When you understand that their lives were far from perfect, instead very hard, when you know that, then you can know that no matter what you are going through, He has a plan, hold onto Him and allow Him to carry you through the difficult times, because there will be difficult times.

As a mama, I would like you to know that there will be hard days. It may not all go your way, but during these times instead of relying on your own understanding, rely on God’s. Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make straight your paths. Proverbs 3:5-6 “For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” declares the Lord. “As the heavens are higher than the earth, so are my ways higher than your ways and my thoughts than your thoughts. Isaiah 55:8-9

I want you to live life to the fullest!! Don’t sit it out! Don’t let fear paralyze you, keeping you from all that God has for you to be and do in our world. His great plan is far bigger than you and I, He gives us the opportunity to partner with Him to accomplish it on earth. Use what He has placed in your life, in your hands; your talents and giftings are yours to use to lead others to Him, to clothe and feed those that are less fortunate, your gifts are to give away!!!! Use them for His glory!!!!!

When you are making decisions, this mama wants you to use this scripture to make those decisions. How does your decision line up with this truth? The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly. John 10:10 Does it give life or destroy? Jesus is the giver of life!!!!

What does our God require of you as you graduate and each of us? He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the LORD require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? Micah 6:8

And he said to him, “You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind. This is the great and first commandment. And a second is like it: You shall love your neighbor as yourself. Matthew 22:37-39 Mama agrees, if you can get this into your heart and soul, His truth, His word, you will succeed because you will have Him!!!!! He is your abundance!!!!! As you search for more money, more friends, more accolades, if you will rest in Him, you will be abundantly full!!!!!!!!

You will know no greater love than that of Jesus! “Greater love has no one than this, that one lay down his life for his friends” John 15:13 Many will try to convince you otherwise. Guard your heart and mind against the enemy of your soul!!!! No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Romans 8:37-39

Know therefore that the Lord your God, He is God, the faithful God, who keeps His covenant and His lovingkindness to a thousandth generation with those who love Him and keep His commandments; Deuteronomy 7:9

Now Go, Be, Do what God has placed before you! We are all cheering you on!!!!!!!