Wednesday Word

Be the Change

“So in everything,

do to others what you would have them do to you,

for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

Matthew 7:12 NIV

Now when Jesus saw the crowds, he went up on a mountainside and sat down.

His disciples came to him, and he began to teach them…

This is known as the Sermon on the Mount as recorded in Matthew 7.

Some call it the ‘cliff notes’ to Christian living.

The Beatitudes (Blessed are the…)

Be salt and light…

Do not murder

Adultery and divorce should be avoided

Love your enemies

Give to the needy

How to pray

Fasting

Store up treasure in heaven

Worry is bad

Don’t judge others

Ask, Seek, Knock

Then Jesus talks to the masses gathered about ‘gifts’. Starting in verse 9…

“Which of you, if your son asks for bread, will give him a stone? Or if he asks for a fish, will give him a snake?

If you, then, though you are evil, know how to give good gifts to your children,

how much more will your Father in heaven give good gifts to those who ask him!

Then, to one of my favorite verses in the scriptures. The so called ‘Golden Rule’.

It’s so profound yet so simple.

“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,

for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

Simple? Unfortunately, I fall short of implementing the ‘Golden Rule’. I try but ‘self’ gets in the way.

Charles Haddon Spurgeon reflecting on the Sermon on the Mount and the Golden Rule…

“Oh, that all men (all people) acted on it, and there would be no slavery, no war,

no swearing, no striking, no lying, no robbing; but all would be justice and love!

What a kingdom is this which has such a law!”

We live in a time of unrest.

Protests to rioting in the streets.

Demands for Social Justice.

The demand for change.

A wise person once said, “Real change begins with me.”

Again the words of Jesus…

“So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you,

for this sums up the Law and the Prophets.”

When Jesus had finished saying these things,

the crowds were amazed at his teaching,

because he taught as one who had authority…

Amen.

“The pessimist complains about the wind;

the optimist expects it to change;

the realist adjusts the sails.” -William Arthur Ward

Be The Change. Be ‘Jesus’ to a hurting world.

-Verne