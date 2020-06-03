Wednesday Word

When many of us were kids the excuse for doing wrong was “The Devil made me do it!”. That response relieved us of sin’s consequence and always got a laugh. In those growing-up days, the trouble we were in was mostly our own doing and the devil had little to do with it, aside from the fact we are children of Adam.

But today, with evil running rampant I think the Devil, Satan, Lucifer really is at the center of the mayhem we read about as the Bible says Satan came to kill, steal and destroy—that’s what he does! He is deceptive and good at it! (The Bible calls him the father of the lie and the god of this age).

The sad thing is, the media and the world in general only see the face, hands, expression of evil and forget about the one at the heart of it all, Satan himself. If society in general and Believers in particular would declare war on Satan and evil instead of each other, we could start winning the battle.

Satan loves to use people to do evil in any way possible…Mass murders, terrorism, racial discord. He loves seeing people destroy each other while he just hides behind the veil laughing. He loves it even more when we blame God, each other, or anything else but him. He loves racial, political or any kind of discord because it helps usher in more evil.

If God suddenly removed from the earth all light skinned people or all dark skin people or weapons of war or Democrats or Republicans or whatever you think is the problem, there would still be hate, discrimination and brother killing brother among those remaining.

Even before there were guns and tanks, men were killing each other with wooden spears, stones and cannon balls. In the beginning when I assume everyone was the same color, the world was still wrought with evil. And before there were political parties, people were choosing sides and killing each other.

Sorry if all this sounds “dark” and “negative” — but that is the world we are in. We need a revival of light. Just as Satan came to kill, steal and destroy, Jesus came that we may have life and have it more abundantly.

It’s time to take a closer look at the evil in our immediate surroundings. Let’s call Satan and evil out and not give in so easily when evil shows its face. We need to begin conscious resistance—beginning in our personal lives. Draw near to God and He will draw near to you…resist the devil and he will flee from you!

– PAPA JOHN