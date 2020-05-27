Wednesday Word

About a month ago Kelsey learned how to ride her bicycle! We were all so excited with her and for her!!! Tony had her out in our cul-de-sac running beside her as she pedaled her bike. He would let go and as long as she knew he was holding on, she had no worries. Her mom started recording her riding without her BawBaw holding her and showed it to her to let her know, she was doing it without any help! Her little face lit up in a huge surprise that she could not believe she had ridden that bike all by herself!!! She was so proud of herself that she got on that bike and with a little push, she was off with no one holding her and all smiles!!! Is this not the way we are with the Lord’s helping hand? As long as we know we have him walking hand-n-hand with us, all is fine! We have all the confidence we need, just knowing our Lord and Savior is by our side in all we do! Thank you Jesus for always being there for us!!!

For I am the LORD your God who takes hold of your right hand and says to you, Do not fear; I will help you. Isaiah 41:13