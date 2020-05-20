Wednesday Word

Expectant – having or showing an excited feeling that something is about to happen, especially something pleasant and interesting.

Trust – firm belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.

Wednesday Words – for today, yes! These were words we, Ron and I chose for 2020

What do you think of when you hear those words? I know for me when we chose those words I was moving into 2020 fully trusting God with an expectant heart for what He had in store for us and how He wanted to use us- fast forward to May 2020.

Is this what any of us were expecting? Did any of us ever think that we would end up here, waiting on our world to open back up? Staying inside more than ever, wearing masks, not going to church?

I know I was not!

I was expecting life to be different. And yet, we continue to live out the will of God for our lives!! It may not have gone like we thought, but then our ways are not His!

It’s not all been bad, much good has come from this. We have learned to lean on one another, most importantly we have had to decide to trust God through it all! We have spent more time walking and talking together. A definite time of resetting. Instead of thinking what have I missed, the question is what am I being taught? What have we learned through this time? I can only speak for me, but the resounding truth is that God is the only One that we can put our faith in. What is faith?

Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Hebrews 11:1 We have all had our own things that we have not seen come to pass through these last few months! I chose to believe God! That He is our Promise Keeper!! His word is yes and amen to His children! He will provide, He will cover us with His love. He will protect us from pestilence! Psalm 91 has been a constant source of encouragement to my heart. If you have not visited Psalm 91 lately, I would encourage you to, it is rich with love and protection from Father God!!!!

The question now is what do we expect to happen?

Business as usual? I hope not! I hope we have taken the opportunity to look deep into God’s heart and Word to see what He desires for us and from us.

To walk humbly, to expect much of Him, to serve one another, to give freely, to love lavishly, to forgive always.

Some say hindsight is 20/20, we can look back and see the explanation, the why. Instead I want to think that our God is the only One with 20/20 Vision, He is the Only One who knows all and sees all! Let’s consecrate ourselves to Him, following His guidance for the days ahead and Live!!!!!