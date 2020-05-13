Wednesday Word

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” Proverbs 3:5

On Monday of last week my Aunt Leewanna died, a victim of the coronavirus. She was in the hospital on a ventilator for about 3 weeks. When my Mom (her sister) called with an update the week before she’d been doing better, so this news was a shock.

When I talked to Mom that night, she told me my Aunt Marilyn was mad at God because, though they had prayed and prayed for her to be healed over these last few weeks, she still died. Mom’s response was this: “I told her maybe God did answer their prayers, even if it was not the answer they’d hoped for.” That night I remembered that she’d said the same thing when my sister died unexpectedly almost 3 years ago. Was it Faith? Trust? Both?

I went and looked up the definition of trust and this is what I found:

Belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.

That confirmed it for me. My Mom “Trusts” God completely, even when the outcome may mean the loss of a loved one. Now I know that this complete trust is harder to get to for some of us. Perhaps we’ve never really experienced that from someone in our lifetimes, perhaps we’ve put our trust in someone and been hurt by them because they really weren’t trustworthy at all. Or maybe deep down we know the truth is we haven’t always been someone who could be trusted ourselves. The good news is there is someone who can be trusted completely, and He can also forgive and show us how to be trustworthy, too.

Every day on the air I share an “Afternoon Pick-Me-Up.” Yesterday’s was written by Lysa TerKeurst:

“I don’t have to figure my present circumstances out. I don’t have to fill the silence left behind in another person’s absence. I don’t have to know all the whys and what ifs. All I have to do is trust. So, in quiet humility and without personal agenda, I make the decision to let God sort it all out. I sit quietly in His presence and simply say, “God, I want Your truth to be the loudest voice in my life. Correct me. Comfort me. Come closer still. And I will trust. God, you are good at being God.”

Grace and Peace, Dennis