Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerMay 13, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.”   Proverbs 3:5

 

   On Monday of last week my Aunt Leewanna died, a victim of the coronavirus.  She was in the hospital on a ventilator for about 3 weeks. When my Mom (her sister) called with an update the week before she’d been doing better, so this news was a shock.

When I talked to Mom that night, she told me my Aunt Marilyn was mad at God because, though they had prayed and prayed for her to be healed over these last few weeks, she still died. Mom’s response was this: “I told her maybe God did answer their prayers, even if it was not the answer they’d hoped for.”  That night I remembered that she’d said the same thing when my sister died unexpectedly almost 3 years ago. Was it Faith? Trust? Both?

I went and looked up the definition of trust and this is what I found:

  • Belief in the reliability, truth, ability, or strength of someone or something.
  • That confirmed it for me.  My Mom “Trusts” God completely, even when the outcome may mean the loss of a loved one. Now I know that this complete trust is harder to get to for some of us.  Perhaps we’ve never really experienced that from someone in our lifetimes, perhaps we’ve put our trust in someone and been hurt by them because they really weren’t trustworthy at all. Or maybe deep down we know the truth is we haven’t always been someone who could be trusted ourselves. The good news is there is someone who can be trusted completely, and He can also forgive and show us how to be trustworthy, too.

         Every day on the air I share an “Afternoon Pick-Me-Up.”  Yesterday’s was written by Lysa TerKeurst:

  “I don’t have to figure my present circumstances out.  I don’t have to fill the silence left behind in another person’s absence.  I don’t have to know all the whys and what ifs.  All I have to do is trust.  So, in quiet humility and without personal agenda, I make the decision to let God sort it all out.  I sit quietly in His presence and simply say, “God, I want Your truth to be the loudest voice in my life.  Correct me. Comfort me.  Come closer still.  And I will trust.  God, you are good at being God.”

Grace and Peace, Dennis

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostArea High Schools move to 'Virtual' Commencements
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

WS Farmers Market reopen this Saturday morning

Verne HillMay 14, 2020

Sunscreen 101

Verne HillMay 14, 2020

NC BAM ‘HOPE’ Line

Verne HillMay 14, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings Needs Snack ... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Several items are needed for individual snack packs, such as… potato chips, cookies, fruit snacks, candy bars, gum and sodas! http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org      
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Overnight Volunteers and select items for the food pantry! 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – May 31 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis Intervention Agency serving[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes