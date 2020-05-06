Search
Wednesday Word

Kurt Myers

COVID-19 PLAYLIST

 

It was a slow day at the office, as it has usually been since Covid-19 and it was my turn to write the Weekly Wednesday Word, so I had the idea to come up with a Covid-19 music playlist! To qualify these 19 songs (how appropriate), all of them were played (or are currently being played) on WBFJ-FM that span the past 30 years including the AM days. Each song was chosen by title only and not necessarily content for what we are going through, but some could certainly apply. Hope you enjoy the list, maybe even check out songs you don’t recognize and feel free to add songs to this list…

 

Alive & Breathing – Matt Maher

Breathe – Jonny Diaz

Can I See That Hand? – Charles Billingsley

Clean – Natalie Grant

For Such A Time As This – Wayne Watson

Friends – Michael W. Smith

Helping Hand – Amy Grant

God Is In Control – Twila Paris

Good To Be Alive – Jason Gray

The Great Divide – Point Of Grace

It’s Gonna Get Better – Stars Go Dim

Needful Hands – Jars Of Clay

Praise You In This Storm – Casting Crowns

See A Victory – Elevation Worship

Things Are Gonna Change – Bryan Duncan

Weary By Now – Ron David Moore 

We Can Make A Difference – Jaci Velasquez

We Need Each Other – Sanctus Real

While I’m Waiting – John Waller

 

In all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.  (Romans 8:37-38)

Be blessed and stay safe,
Kurt

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
