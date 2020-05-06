COVID-19 PLAYLIST
It was a slow day at the office, as it has usually been since Covid-19 and it was my turn to write the Weekly Wednesday Word, so I had the idea to come up with a Covid-19 music playlist! To qualify these 19 songs (how appropriate), all of them were played (or are currently being played) on WBFJ-FM that span the past 30 years including the AM days. Each song was chosen by title only and not necessarily content for what we are going through, but some could certainly apply. Hope you enjoy the list, maybe even check out songs you don’t recognize and feel free to add songs to this list…
Alive & Breathing – Matt Maher
Breathe – Jonny Diaz
Can I See That Hand? – Charles Billingsley
Clean – Natalie Grant
For Such A Time As This – Wayne Watson
Friends – Michael W. Smith
Helping Hand – Amy Grant
God Is In Control – Twila Paris
Good To Be Alive – Jason Gray
The Great Divide – Point Of Grace
It’s Gonna Get Better – Stars Go Dim
Needful Hands – Jars Of Clay
Praise You In This Storm – Casting Crowns
See A Victory – Elevation Worship
Things Are Gonna Change – Bryan Duncan
Weary By Now – Ron David Moore
We Can Make A Difference – Jaci Velasquez
We Need Each Other – Sanctus Real
While I’m Waiting – John Waller
In all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord. (Romans 8:37-38)
Be blessed and stay safe,
Kurt
Kurt Myers
MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
