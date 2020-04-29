Wednesday Word

Search
Wally Decker Apr 29, 2020

Therefore we do not lose heart. Though outwardly we are wasting away, yet inwardly we are being renewed day by day. For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.  So, we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen, since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal.  2 Corinthians 4:16-18

Virus or not – this is our dilemma; this is our story; this is our hope.  What seems like an eternity is a vapor.  What seems like a moment influences eternity.  This season impacts each one of us a little bit different.  Yet from it, we will find renewal and an eternal glory.

Renewal:  more than being made new; a returning to the original/intended state.

Eternal Glory:  that magnificence of God that is as much behind us as it is ahead of us.

I was recently challenged:  Seven months from now when you look back at this moment, what will you be thankful you decided to do TODAY?  Seven months from now will be Thanksgiving.

Can I be thankful for this season?  Can I make that decision today?   If it’s a season of renewal, I can.  If it brings glory, I can.  If it improves the focus of my gaze, I can.  If in my isolation, I find that there is no such thing for the believer … then, I have so much to be thankful for.  And you?

