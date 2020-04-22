Search
John HillApr 22, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

“I don’t think we should ever shake hands ever again, to be honest with you,…Not only would it be good to prevent coronavirus disease, it probably would decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country.” 

 

When Dr. Fauci made these comments in an interview, I thought to myself, “Wow Doctor,  that’s a little radical!”. To the doctor’s credit, in another interview, he said if you meet people in dating sites, you are taking a risk although some risks might be worth it to the individuals.

 

The doctor’s words on “risk” got me thinking in a total different direction about a risk worth taking. When I first trusted in Christ I had problem coming out as a Believer and a problem with God’s will. I thought if I became vocal about my faith, I would be ridiculed and bombarded with headlines of my past sins. No one would believe I was born again! “Give him a year and he will be back to his old ways”, I could hear the enemy whispering in my ear.

 

That turmoil was bad enough, but I had this deeper, disturbing controversy going on. My heart was calling me to totally “surrender” and fully give my self to the Lord. In my head I was thinking, I want to follow the Lord but what if he calls me into Africa  or somewhere else and I end up dead like Nate Saint and Jim Elliot did trying to reach the Auca Indians in Ecuador.

 

You may laugh at my feelings but they were real and my perceived risk was very real to me. Since I am alive writing this, you can see my fears never became reality! I did get to the point of desperation where I had to make the choice–worry myself to death or take the risk to follow the Lord in life or death, anywhere, anytime.

 

I chose the latter and the peace that passes all understanding literally filled my being and I became truly free and empowered. The Lord wanted me willing to go to the darkest corner of the earth but it turned out He sent me to the  sunny Caribbean about one block away from the bluest water on earth!

 

There were low times like when vandals felled the radio tower at the station and we went months “making do” and spending days in the swamp erecting a replacement tower but I always felt safe in the center of God’s will.

 

So this is not another story about The Virus, this is about we people and the Father. There are some “risks” in life that are not only worth taking but necessary. You may have been serving the Lord for weeks or years but if you have been holding out, you may be missing His best. It’s not too late to to say “yes” to the “best”!

 

Papa John

 

P.S. In truth there is never a risk in serving Jesus as He cannot fail. But from the human viewpoint we often go through all these thoughts and doubts getting to that truth.

 

PSS. “I Surrender All” is a great song but you better get really to roll if you sing it and mean it.

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
