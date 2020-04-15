Wednesday Word

Someone hit the ‘pause’ button

Remember the CD player? It was revolutionary.

This magic music box where songs etched on a silver disc could be set into motion.

Simple functions at your fingertips.

Play, stop, forward, reverse and pause.

To temporarily halt a song. You just hit pause!

The song wasn’t lost.

It didn’t disappear.

Just suspended in time.

How long? A few seconds. A few minutes.

Possibly a few days. Maybe even a few months?

Our current existence feels like someone hit the pause button on life as we have created. Sporting events, concert tours, movie theaters, in person learning, full-service restaurants even church attendance (remember shaking hands and giving hugs before sitting in pews?) – all put on hold. Temporarily put on hold.

This was OUR normal. But what if God wanted to just get our attention.

Pause the distractions (even if well meaning).

Stripping away our busyness. Our over commitment.

To rest for a season in Him. In silence.

To reflect on why we were created. Our purpose.

To contemplate on what is – really – important.

Let’s simply praise Him for the pause.

The Apostle Paul reminds us in Philippians 4:6-9…

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.

And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise. Keep putting into practice all you learned and received from me—everything you heard from me and saw me doing.

Then the God of peace will be with you.”

One day soon, we will be able to hit pause (again) to resume the music of life.

A new normal? Hopefully. Better equipped. Better ‘sounding’ than before.

-Verne