Wednesday Word

I cannot believe this is April and Easter is knocking at our door! It seems like yesterday that we were celebrating Christmas! Either way, we go from celebrating the birth of Jesus to His death. The great thing is, as Christians we know He lives everyday in our lives. We are going through so much right now, with limited daily life changes and so much sickness, but we know that He will conquer and we will make it through! This will be the first Easter I ever remember that church doors are closed and I didn’t buy a new outfit to wear to church. One thing I do know, Christ lives within me and I have all faith in Him that gets me through the everyday life we are living, right now. This year, Easter is really special to Tony and me as we will be celebrating our 39th wedding anniversary on Sunday. We cannot go anywhere or even go to a nice restaurant to celebrate, but in our hearts we do know we love each other and celebrate everyday that we are able to rise and shine. We are thankful for ALL God does for us and we praise Him everyday!!!

Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die;” John 11:25