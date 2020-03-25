Search
Kurt MyersMar 25, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

What if…

What if God is stopping all the distractions in our lives to get our undivided attention?

What if God is stripping away the non-essential externals so we embrace the true essentials of relationships including with Him too?

What if God is trying to shake us to wake us?

What if God is using this virus, to allow and accomplish a spiritual purpose?

What if those who are sick, feel a sense of security and peace from us, instead of isolation compounded with fear?

What if God is waiting to see if we will love our neighbor as ourselves?

What if God is longing for the church to step up and be the church (outside the walls) as it was commanded to be during this time?

What if God is watching to see what our response and reaction is to non-believers?

What if God is resetting a new normal for society?

What if this pandemic triggers an explosive growth in Christianity?

What if God is “social distancing” us to bring us together?

What if the visible and physical is preceded by something invisible and spiritual?

What if God is forcing us to not just say “we’re one nation under God, but to start acting like we’re one nation under God?”

“Give your entire attention to what God is doing right now, and don’t get worked up about what may or may not happen tomorrow.

God will help you deal with whatever hard things come up when the time comes.”

Matthew 6:34

 

KURT

 

 

Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

