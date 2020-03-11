Wednesday Word

There are those who will argue that the Celebrations we practice of Christmas and Easter are – quote – “Pagan” Holidays. Well… I’ll be the first to admit that we don’t have a completely accurate date of JESUS’ Birth or even HIS Death upon the Cross. But, I’ll promise you THIS – We KNOW Beyond ALL Shadow of Doubt that Both Accounts are TRUE!

If you think about it, when it comes to GODS Time Table, there’s no calendar on HIS desk, or even a Clock on HIS wall! So, how is it that we would even waste time arguing about the WHEN – When all we Really need to be concerned with is the TRUTH!

And, the TRUTH IS – HE Was Born – HE Did Die – HE Did Rise from the Grave – and HE IS Seated at the Right Hand of the FATHER – ever interceding for US… even when we’re arguing. We can’t do anything to make HIM Love Us Less, and we can’t do anything to make HIM Love Us More!

HE LOVES US! – HE Gave HIMSELF FOR Us! – And, HE’S Coming Back Someday!

And, THAT’S All that REALLY Matters!