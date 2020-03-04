Wednesday Word

Hey, it’s the year 2020, let’s talk vision!

First, the definitions…

Gaze…that which you focus on, like what you see through the Windshield.

Glance…that you check occasionally–like looking through the Rear View Mirror.

The vision through the windshield is true. It’s what is. It’s Now with a little future build in. It’s big screen and high resolution.

The view through the rear view is small, low resolution, small screen and distorted (too close, too far away, too little, etc).

It’s the view of what was, a passing view of where you have been.

My observation…. As you get older you may find yourself with reverse vision– driving through life Gazing in the rear view and only Glancing through the windshield. That might be comfortable but it hugely limits where you can travel and what you see along the way.

The Rear View mirror is a good thing. It helps you navigate, avoid problems, and keeps you aware of your circumstances. As your driving instructor told you, “Get the big picture, scan your rear view mirror”.

But don’t forget to keep your Gaze on the road ahead. Yes, you will see things to avoid but even better a high resolution look of a wonderful “now’ view with a tease of things just up ahead!

That’s all for today. Next week we talk about Signs along the way. Class dismissed!

Papa John

(confirmed hoarder of the past with a loving respect for the future)