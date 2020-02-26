Wednesday Word

Beauty for Ashes

“To provide for those who grieve…

to bestow on them a crown of beauty instead of ashes”

Isaiah 61:3

On a recent day trip to the High Country, my family and I spend a few hours in the town of Blowing Rock. The sun was out. The breeze was cool. Just perfect for a stroll down Main Street. We happened upon an eye-catching site just across from the Town Hall.

Was it art? Was it a political statement? Well, it was a “Prayer Tree”.

Tiny slips of white paper each in a sleeve of clear plastic. Thousands and thousands of these things hanging, glistening in the wind on that oversized tree. Each of the tiny slips of paper containing a simple, personal prayer.

Here’s a portion of the “Prayer Tree” story…

Back in 2018, a little purple retail shop called “Take Heart” came up with the “Prayer Tree” as a visible symbol of hope and healing through prayer. Individuals simply write down a prayer concern or praise. Hang it on the Prayer tree. And wait…

Last June (2019), the retail shop was damaged by fire and smoke. Literally everything inside the store was ruined.

The Prayer Tree located literally right beside the shop however was unscathed!

But not one single prayer on the Prayer Tree was ‘lost’.

God is so good, isn’t He?

In the midst of it all. Even in the small things. God is guiding us. Protecting us.

He never intends for us to stay stuck in our sin, our pain, or our sorrow.

God heals and restores.

He reminds us that in Him, we have great purpose and hope.

Even though we may not always see it, or feel it, or even understand it, we can know beyond a doubt.

God is always with us.

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything.

Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done.”

Philippians 4:6