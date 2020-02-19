Search
Wally DeckerFeb 19, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

“Only Trust Him” has been a favorite hymn of mine for most of my life. On the surface it’s one of those altar call staples that tug at the old heartstrings with pleas to put aside the weight of sin for the grace of Jesus, and as such, it’s a true classic.  But digging deeper there are practical implications for the day in, day out life of the believer beyond the initial point of salvation, and as much as I claim to love the song, these implications lead to one of my deepest issues in my walk with the Lord, specifically my inability to look beyond immediate circumstances in complete faith that God is bigger than whatever temporary issue may be causing me worry.

“Come every soul by sin oppressed, there’s mercy with the Lord.  And he will surely give you rest by trusting in His word.”  That mercy can not only put you in right standing before God through Christ, it also supplies the confidence to trust Him in the everyday concerns of life. The root of worry is sin.  Sin, in the form of worry, oppresses with its pressure to leave patience in the dust and take things into our own hands.  Jesus compassionately puts this mentality in its place in Matthew 6:25-34.  Take some time this week to go through those verses to see the kind heart of our burden-bearing savior on full display

DAVE BUMGARNER

