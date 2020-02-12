Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerFeb 12, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Joshua 1:9 

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

 

I’d like to tell you about the most strong and courageous person I know.  At the age of 18 months her parents separated and later divorced.  She spent most of her young life being shuffled around from her house, to see her Dad, to stay with her grandparents, to the neighbors’ house (who virtually became her 2nd set of parents). The same went for schools, as she moved from Kernersville to Greensboro, back to Kernersville, then back to Greensboro, all before graduating from high school.

She started going to church as a little girl and was saved and baptized at her Dad’s church at the age of 9.  She attended and was active in their church for 10 years, then attended church with Dad or on her own through college. After graduating from high school, she pretty much put herself through college and graduated with a degree as a Dental Assistant.  During this time, she had also been in a 5-year relationship that had ended very badly, and her mother, who she was living with at the time, relocated to Tennessee.  Still, she persevered.

In 2015 she met a Godly man, and they were married in October of 2016.  6 months later they were told that, because of some female issues, having a child may not be possible.  They prayed fervently and in August of that year they were told she was pregnant.  The “ Little Man” was born  on Feb. 6, 2018 and turned 2 last Thursday!  There’s more.

In June 2018, less than 2 months after her Dad had a stroke, she was told part of her thyroid would need to be removed because of cancer.  In August and September, she had 2 operations and all of it was removed.  She was put on hormone medication which last summer, after many complications and a 2nd opinion, was determined to be almost twice the dosage her body needed.  Then last Fall, more cancer cells were found in her neck.  Almost 2 weeks ago she took an iodine radiation pill and had to be isolated for 10 days.  She got to go home last Friday, and they are awaiting the results of the procedure.  Over the weekend she shared the above bible verse with this post:

I am HOME!!!
Thank you for the abundance of prayer, thoughtfulness and to all of those who have helped us during this time and for all the extra love for my best boy while I couldn’t be here!
The next few days will be long as we wait for test results but I know our God already knows the outcome and is a mighty healer!
Now excuse me while I go spoil our boy and catch up on all the lost time! 💕

This young lady is, without a doubt, the most faithful, strongest and most courageous person I know.  Her name is Taylor…. she is my daughter … and my hero!

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostWINNER, WINNER CHICKEN DINNER: WINTER JAM EDITION
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Early Voting: View Sample Ballots, Polling Locations

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

Health: These Foods Could Save Your Life

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

“Give Blood to Give Time”

Verne HillFeb 13, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Feb
1
Sat
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 1 – Feb 29 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 29, 2020 Everyone who drops[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes