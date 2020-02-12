Wednesday Word

Joshua 1:9

9 Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

I’d like to tell you about the most strong and courageous person I know. At the age of 18 months her parents separated and later divorced. She spent most of her young life being shuffled around from her house, to see her Dad, to stay with her grandparents, to the neighbors’ house (who virtually became her 2nd set of parents). The same went for schools, as she moved from Kernersville to Greensboro, back to Kernersville, then back to Greensboro, all before graduating from high school.

She started going to church as a little girl and was saved and baptized at her Dad’s church at the age of 9. She attended and was active in their church for 10 years, then attended church with Dad or on her own through college. After graduating from high school, she pretty much put herself through college and graduated with a degree as a Dental Assistant. During this time, she had also been in a 5-year relationship that had ended very badly, and her mother, who she was living with at the time, relocated to Tennessee. Still, she persevered.

In 2015 she met a Godly man, and they were married in October of 2016. 6 months later they were told that, because of some female issues, having a child may not be possible. They prayed fervently and in August of that year they were told she was pregnant. The “ Little Man” was born on Feb. 6, 2018 and turned 2 last Thursday! There’s more.

In June 2018, less than 2 months after her Dad had a stroke, she was told part of her thyroid would need to be removed because of cancer. In August and September, she had 2 operations and all of it was removed. She was put on hormone medication which last summer, after many complications and a 2nd opinion, was determined to be almost twice the dosage her body needed. Then last Fall, more cancer cells were found in her neck. Almost 2 weeks ago she took an iodine radiation pill and had to be isolated for 10 days. She got to go home last Friday, and they are awaiting the results of the procedure. Over the weekend she shared the above bible verse with this post:

I am HOME!!!

Thank you for the abundance of prayer, thoughtfulness and to all of those who have helped us during this time and for all the extra love for my best boy while I couldn’t be here!

The next few days will be long as we wait for test results but I know our God already knows the outcome and is a mighty healer!

Now excuse me while I go spoil our boy and catch up on all the lost time! 💕

This young lady is, without a doubt, the most faithful, strongest and most courageous person I know. Her name is Taylor…. she is my daughter … and my hero!

Grace and Peace,

Dennis