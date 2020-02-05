Wednesday Word

Have I not commanded you? Be strong and of good courage; do not be afraid, nor be dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9 We were driving somewhere one night and all of a sudden we here our granddaughter, Kelsey, begin reciting this verse. Hearing this coming from a 5 year old that just turned 6 on February 1st with so much enthusiasm was ear catching and amazingly sweet. This is a verse she has just learned in school and once she started reciting it she didn’t stop. We kept hearing it over and over again. We never stopped her because we were enjoying it as much as she was, reciting it. She is so proud of herself as are we. She is strong in her belief of Jesus and also, in her dancing. She is very courageous by getting on a big stage in her national competition dancing and she is not afraid of making a mistake. We love hearing her pray and talking about the things that she has learned that God has done for her and for all of us. She doesn’t mind reminding us, when we forget sometimes to pray over our food. Sometimes it just takes a little sweetness to remind us of the small things in life. We are so proud of the way she and her sister, Anna, are being raised. Christ is always there for us, as long as we believe in Him and put it all in His hands.

CINDY