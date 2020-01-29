Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Kurt MyersJan 29, 2020Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Like you, hearing of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant was totally shocking to me. Although we all know life is fragile and precious, it is still sobering when someone dies suddenly and before we think they should have and it’s magnified even more when that person is known worldwide and is a living legend in his craft. So sad…and yet just like that… Kobe’s gone; just that quickly a life (nine lives) and families changed forever. The Bible speaks about this very subject in Proverbs 27. “Do not boast about tomorrow for you do not know what a day may bring. Tomorrow is not promised to no one.” I know most of you receiving the Wednesday Word are Christ-followers, however there is such a great lesson and reminder for each of us here to cherish every moment, embrace and pray for our loved ones and as Christians, live our lives so that others will see a difference by the light that Christ shines through us, even in the smallest of things.  Now I don’t know about Kobe’s faith, I do know he was of the Catholic faith and that during his NBA career and even after basketball he had developed a servant’s heart where he would visit children is hospitals with one rule; no PR.  Maybe God is using this tragedy to turn hearts toward him. Our lives are like a vaper in the span of eternity… make it count 24 (Kobe’s jersey number) hours a day. I recently ran across this and thought it is fitting in light of this tragedy…

 

“Grief Is Really Love, All The Love That You Want To Give, But Cannot
All Our The Unspent Love Gathers Up In The Corners Of Your Eyes,

The Lump In Your Throat And That Hollow Part In Your Chest

Grief Is Just Love With Nowhere To Go”

 

“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. “

 

Matthew 6:33-34

 

  • KURT
Kurt Myers

Kurt Myers

Mid-Day Host; Local Flavors Director; Public Service Coordinator at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.

MON-SAT 10A-1P
kurt@wbfj.fm
Kurt Myers

Latest posts by Kurt Myers (see all)

Previous PostWhat is the coronavirus?
Kurt Myers

We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt.We need a bio from Kurt. MON-SAT 10A-1P kurt@wbfj.fm

Related articles

What is the coronavirus?

Verne HillJan 29, 2020

Coronavirus: Reducing your risk of getting respiratory illnesses

Verne HillJan 28, 2020

Tuesday News, January 28, 2020

Verne HillJan 28, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
15
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 – Feb 29 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Applesauce, Canned Salmon, Corn Muffin Mix, Jelly, Assorted Vegetables & 100% Fruit Juice. Donations can be dropped Monday-Friday (9-4) 336.724.7875  ext. 1040 http://www.crisiscontrol.org[...]
Jan
29
Wed
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Jan 29 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes