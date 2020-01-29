Like you, hearing of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant was totally shocking to me. Although we all know life is fragile and precious, it is still sobering when someone dies suddenly and before we think they should have and it’s magnified even more when that person is known worldwide and is a living legend in his craft. So sad…and yet just like that… Kobe’s gone; just that quickly a life (nine lives) and families changed forever. The Bible speaks about this very subject in Proverbs 27. “Do not boast about tomorrow for you do not know what a day may bring. Tomorrow is not promised to no one.” I know most of you receiving the Wednesday Word are Christ-followers, however there is such a great lesson and reminder for each of us here to cherish every moment, embrace and pray for our loved ones and as Christians, live our lives so that others will see a difference by the light that Christ shines through us, even in the smallest of things. Now I don’t know about Kobe’s faith, I do know he was of the Catholic faith and that during his NBA career and even after basketball he had developed a servant’s heart where he would visit children is hospitals with one rule; no PR. Maybe God is using this tragedy to turn hearts toward him. Our lives are like a vaper in the span of eternity… make it count 24 (Kobe’s jersey number) hours a day. I recently ran across this and thought it is fitting in light of this tragedy…

“Grief Is Really Love, All The Love That You Want To Give, But Cannot

All Our The Unspent Love Gathers Up In The Corners Of Your Eyes,

The Lump In Your Throat And That Hollow Part In Your Chest

Grief Is Just Love With Nowhere To Go”

“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you. Therefore do not be anxious about tomorrow, for tomorrow will be anxious for itself. “

Matthew 6:33-34