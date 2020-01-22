Wednesday Word

Sometimes it the little annoyances of life that get under my skin. Most times I deal with them, thank the Lord that it wasn’t a major deal and move on. But yesterday I hit a slightly bigger snag.

My engineer friend Larry and I were up 7 stories working on the Salisbury 101.3 translator. It was a chilly day, I had on 6 layers and had several pockets loaded with things I thought I might need: a radio, electrical tape, screwdriver and couple of tools. We hauled all the equipment up to site and went to work.

After a few hours of replacing a unit, testing the old and the new one twice, we decided to take a break and let the new equipment burn in for an hour.

We drove to our favorite Mexican restaurant and discovered it was not there. We checked the GPS and found another one a few minutes away (turned out to have great food). I told Larry to be seated while I made a desperate run for the “Ban-yo”, a trip that was already overdue!

Everything was cool until I tried to roll the tp out of the giant stainless steel dispenser. If you have ever stopped at a rest stop, you have probably seen these things. The rolls of paper are huge but the paper is so thin you can’t pull off more than three sheets before a break. It takes a handful so you have to fight the dispenser for more. But the dispenser is made to guard the paper so you can’t see in or get in to really access what you need.

Usually I just reach to the underneath of the dispenser and poke at the roll or get it spinning so I can grab a few more sheets. I keep repeating until I have enough paper. But this time, that did not work. I poked and spinned but the paper hugged the roll. I could not get any paper! I actually started to have a little anxiety. I thought, Lord, this is stupid, I am stuck in a stall in need with no supply. I know the dispenser is full but I will have to tear it off the wall to get at it! This is the twilight zone!

I thought I could call Larry and tell him to bring me some napkins but that would be embarrassing and he might think I was losing my mind. I really can’t wreck this dispenser. There’s a crack in the door and someone might come in and restrain me! Then it hit me I may have needle nose pliers in one of my pockets. No deal, but I did find a screwdriver. After a little poking, digging and spinning I actually was able to get what I need. This whole episode was less than five minutes but it seemed like an hour!

I regained my cool and washed my hands (paper towels came out fine- why didn’t I think about that)! I put on a normal face and strolled back to the table as nothing had happened. Since I was gone longer than normal, I just commented the tp dispenser was being a little persnickety today. Larry didn’t have a clue. And maybe this is one of those stories you just keep on the inside. I trust you, so I think we are good. I really did have a blessed day, it just took a while to realize.

Papa JOHN 😊

PS…Oh, almost forgot, there is a lesson in all this. At least one is, If someone seems a little edgy one day, exercise Grace, you don’t know what kind of day they have had! For me, on the practical side I am also considering carrying a roll in the car and maybe several sheets with me. I am too old for this!