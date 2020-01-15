Search
Wednesday Word

Jan 15, 2020

Wow!  2020 and already halfway through the month!   Time is already flying by!!!!                                                                                          I pray that you and your family have had a great beginning to 2020!

Our family always starts out with celebrations galore.  We have already celebrated our oldest son, Aaron’s 24th birthday, husband Ron’s (well, we won’t mention the age) birthday, our youngest daughter Addy and mine will be coming up in the next few weeks.  Whew, the Hilton’s know how to start the year out right!

For the last two years we have chosen our word for the year.  Something our church encourages us to do.  This year, Ron and I chose two, trust and expectant, Addy’s word is clarity.  This year we want 2020 to be the year we trust God with expectant hearts that He will keep His word to each of us, for our family, church, work, etc.  No matter what we see or hear, we will only have our trust and expectancy in Him!!!!   Addy wants clarity in direction for her life.  So, the Hilton household is expecting God to show up and be God in every circumstance of our life, giving us the eyes to see clearly His involvement, that we never miss the opportunity to glorify Him!!!!

What is your word for the year?  What do you want to see God do in and through you?

Let’s make this year the year of being, doing, serving, choosing wisely, not on our own, but with the leadership and direction of Holy Spirit!!!  What a difference is made when we let God be God, when we are not relying on the strong arm of flesh.  Trust that He is good, He has a plan for your life, you are His and He loves you with a steadfast love that is unshakable by any circumstance. Let this year be a year of more in Him!!!!!!!!

“Commit to the Lord whatever you do and He will establish your plans.” –Proverbs 16:3

“The Lord will fight for you and you will only be silent” –Exodus 14:14

“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” -1 Peter 5:7

“The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles.” –Psalm 34:17

“You are altogether beautiful, my darling; there is no flaw in you.” –Song of Songs 4:7

“But as for you, be strong and do not give up, for your work will be rewarded.” 2 Chronicles 15:7

May you and your family be rejuvenated in your love for the Lord, following after Him passionately above all else!

We are thankful that your family of one, two or ten are part of our WBFJ family!!!!

BONNIE

