Wednesday Word

As we have transitioned into the new year and new decade, we briefly hit the pause button the tape player of life. 2019 was heralded as WBFJ-FM’s 25th year of broadcasting in the Triad. The actual sign-on date was not until September, so technically we still have some time left. I guess that’s similar to the debate of when we actually start a new decade. We’ll leave that there.

One of the celebratory items that our staff received this past year were caps with our logo on the front and across the back were the words “25 years & more” – I believe that we are now approaching the “and more” portion of that statement. So, what does the “and more” look like? We don’t really know do we? But by faith we anxiously look to the God who gave us those first 25 years.

It is exciting to look at just of the few “mores” of Scripture:

“… how much more will your Father Who is in Heaven give good things to those who ask Him” – Matthew 7:11

“But where sin increased, grace increased all the more” – Romans 5:20

“…in all these things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us.” – Romans 8:37

“For I will forgive their wickedness and will remember their sins no more.” – Hebrews 8:12

“Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us” – Ephesians 3:20

AND MORE!!!!!