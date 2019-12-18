Wednesday Word

“The Rest of the Story”

This past weekend my church presented the outdoor drama “Journey to Bethlehem.” It was a 25-minute walk thru of several scenes that, together, told the reality of the Christmas story. A last scene was added this year at the tomb 33 years later, after Christ’s crucifixion, which depicted John and Simon Peter discovering for themselves that Jesus was alive and had risen from the dead. I played Simon Peter.

At first, I thought it rather odd that we would add that last scene to the Christmas story. Most of us know what would eventually happen, but why add that scene to the magic of the manger scene and the Christ child being born? We’ll pick up the story come Easter…right? But after acting out that scene so many times over two nights, the Holy Spirit had gotten my attention. Though the story had begun in Bethlehem in a manger, it would play out on the cross where Christ would give His very life so that we may be restored to Father God and live for eternity with Him. That is “The Rest of the Story.”

Perhaps the Rev. Billy Graham said it best:

“The very purpose of Christ’s coming into the world was that he might offer up his life as a sacrifice for the sins of men. He came to die. This is the heart of Christmas.”

Grace and Peace,

Dennis