Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 18, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

“The Rest of the Story”

      This past weekend my church presented the outdoor drama “Journey to Bethlehem.”  It was a 25-minute walk thru of several scenes that, together, told the reality of the Christmas story.  A last scene was added this year at the tomb 33 years later, after Christ’s crucifixion, which depicted John and Simon Peter discovering for themselves that Jesus was alive and had risen from the dead.  I played Simon Peter.

At first, I thought it rather odd that we would add that last scene to the Christmas story.  Most of us know what would eventually happen, but why add that scene to the magic of the manger scene and the Christ child being born?  We’ll pick up the story come Easter…right?  But after acting out that scene so many times over two nights, the Holy Spirit had gotten my attention.  Though the story had begun in Bethlehem in a manger, it would play out on the cross where Christ would give His very life so that we may be restored to Father God and live for eternity with Him.  That is “The Rest of the Story.”

Perhaps the Rev. Billy Graham said it best:

“The very purpose of Christ’s coming into the world was that he might offer up his life as a sacrifice for the sins of men. He came to die. This is the heart of Christmas.”

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

 

 

 

 

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostWednesday News
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: WBFJ Christmas Blessings 2019

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Health: The Benefits of a Smile

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

LoveLife: Singing Carols for LIFE…

Verne HillDec 19, 2019

Community Events

Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Winter Qua... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2019 – Jan 6 2020 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Winter Quarter begins[...]
Dec
6
Fri
all-day “An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
Dec 6 – Dec 22 all-day
Presented by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, it’s Christmas Eve 1887 and a passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating the[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes