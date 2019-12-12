Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerDec 12, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Merry Christmas, WBFJ friends! I hope your holiday season has already been one of your best ever! Recently, my 13-year-old daughter Lexa and I took a trip to Christmastown at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. It’s become our yearly holiday tradition. We love the beautiful lights throughout the park, their unbelievably delicious hot cocoa and, of course, all of the thrill rides. As Lexa has gotten older, she’s also become pretty good at some of their carnival games and usually, after wasting a chunk of my cash, walks away with a prize. This year was no exception. Lexa won a cool prize on the very first day. However, on the second day after winning again, Lexa was handed a stuffed toy that she thought was too “babyish” for her. After looking disappointed for a moment, she asked me if it would be okay for her to give her prize away. Of course I said yes, so Lexa scanned the crowd and found just the child she knew would appreciate the toy. When she saw how happy she’d made the little boy, Lexa’s face glowed. Later that evening, Lexa played the game again and won just the prize she had wanted. Before I knew it, she bolted into the crowd and handed it to another child. When I asked her why, Lexa said, “Mom, it just feels SO GOOD to give”. Lexa’s spontaneous generosity warmed my soul even better than the hot cocoa. This Christmas, in spite of busy schedules and countless obligations, I pray that we all can take a sweet moment to put an unexpected smile on someone’s face. Just like Lexa said, it really does feel great to give…

 

Your friend,

Lana

Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostWinter Weather Advisory for the Triad
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Select Triad Postal locations open on Sunday?

Verne HillDec 13, 2019

FCC: New three-digit number to assist with Suicide Prevention

Verne HillDec 13, 2019

Truist Financial, “It could take 2 years to change signs”

Verne HillDec 13, 2019

Community Events

Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Dec
6
Fri
all-day “An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
“An Old Salem Christmas Carol” @ SECCA (Winston-Salem)
Dec 6 – Dec 22 all-day
Presented by The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem and based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens, it’s Christmas Eve 1887 and a passing stranger is welcomed into Salem Tavern by a cheerful group celebrating the[...]
Dec
7
Sat
7:30 pm “A Christmas Carol” @ Hanesbrands Theatre (Winston-Salem)
“A Christmas Carol” @ Hanesbrands Theatre (Winston-Salem)
Dec 7 @ 7:30 pm – Dec 24 @ 9:30 pm
Presented by Triad Stage of Winston-Salem and based on the classic tale by Charles Dickens! Tickets start at $15.00 (per person) http://www.triadstage.org 336.272.0160 Performance dates: 12/7 @ 7:30pm 12/13-14 @ 7:30pm 12/19-23 @ 7:30pm There[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes