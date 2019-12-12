Wednesday Word

Merry Christmas, WBFJ friends! I hope your holiday season has already been one of your best ever! Recently, my 13-year-old daughter Lexa and I took a trip to Christmastown at Busch Gardens in Williamsburg. It’s become our yearly holiday tradition. We love the beautiful lights throughout the park, their unbelievably delicious hot cocoa and, of course, all of the thrill rides. As Lexa has gotten older, she’s also become pretty good at some of their carnival games and usually, after wasting a chunk of my cash, walks away with a prize. This year was no exception. Lexa won a cool prize on the very first day. However, on the second day after winning again, Lexa was handed a stuffed toy that she thought was too “babyish” for her. After looking disappointed for a moment, she asked me if it would be okay for her to give her prize away. Of course I said yes, so Lexa scanned the crowd and found just the child she knew would appreciate the toy. When she saw how happy she’d made the little boy, Lexa’s face glowed. Later that evening, Lexa played the game again and won just the prize she had wanted. Before I knew it, she bolted into the crowd and handed it to another child. When I asked her why, Lexa said, “Mom, it just feels SO GOOD to give”. Lexa’s spontaneous generosity warmed my soul even better than the hot cocoa. This Christmas, in spite of busy schedules and countless obligations, I pray that we all can take a sweet moment to put an unexpected smile on someone’s face. Just like Lexa said, it really does feel great to give…

Your friend,

Lana