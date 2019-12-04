Search
Wally DeckerDec 04, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

The Christmas Wish List

 

Seriously, I’m having a hard time choosing a Christmas gift for my wife this year.

Yes, I do know what she likes.  Sizes, styles, colors.

I have searched online. Even sifting through racks full of clothes and counters filled with beautiful jewelry.

But, what does she REALLY need?

 

What do we ALL really need?

Bible teacher and author Max Lucado sums it up well…

 

“If our greatest need had been information,

God would have sent an educator.

 

If our greatest need had been technology,

God would have sent us a scientist.

 

If our greatest need had been money,

God would have sent us an economist.

 

But since our greatest need was forgiveness,

God sent us a Savior.

 

He (Jesus) became like us, so we could become more like him.

Angels still sing and the star still beckons.

Isaiah 9:6 proclaims,

“God has given a son to us. His name will be Wonderful Counselor. Powerful God. Prince of Peace.”

The wonder of it all is that…

He loves each one of us like there was only one of us to love.”

 

May the FREE gift of eternal life through a relationship in Jesus Christ,

surrounded by God’s mercy, grace and forgiveness,

find you right where you are this Christmas Season.

 

It IS your GREATEST need, a risen Savior!

 

-Verne

 

The one that spoke, still speaks

The one that came, still comes

Max Lucado 

 

