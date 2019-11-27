Wednesday Word

(In 2011, I was privileged to participate in a shoebox distribution for Operation Christmas Child. The following are some thoughts from that experience.)

Thank You!” Really? Why Me?

Okay, so I purchased the goods, packed the box and processed as a volunteer. But – not this box! This one is from Claire in Akron, Paul in Durham or Esther from Coral Gables.

I receive your gratitude on their behalf knowing that at this point I serve as the best representation of such that you will ever see. Taking that a step further- I stand here before you representing the Giver of all good gifts.

In fact, these gifts themselves are an offering of thanks to the One who has blessed us, healed us, provided for us and saved us. How do you adequately thank God for all that He has given? Taking what we have learned from Him, we give freely to others. We give to those can never give back to us. We give to those who could never tell us “thanks” or even know that it came from our hands.

You might say that “thank you” is welcomed here. It’s the core of our being, the thread of our culture, the language we speak. It’s the “attitude of gratitude” that permeates our being. Because of that, I can accept your thanks, add mine to it and defer the greater sum to the One who is most giving and most deserving. Under normal circumstances, it may not add up – but then again, these circumstances are far above normal.

Happy Thanksgiving – and “thanks” for being part of Operation Christmas Child