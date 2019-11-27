Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerNov 27, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

(In 2011, I was privileged to participate in a shoebox distribution for Operation Christmas Child.  The following are some thoughts from that experience.)

 

Thank You!” Really? Why Me?

 

Okay, so I purchased the goods, packed the box and processed as a volunteer. But – not this box! This one is from Claire in Akron, Paul in Durham or Esther from Coral Gables.

 

I receive your gratitude on their behalf knowing that at this point I serve as the best representation of such that you will ever see. Taking that a step further- I stand here before you representing the Giver of all good gifts.

 

In fact, these gifts themselves are an offering of thanks to the One who has blessed us, healed us, provided for us and saved us. How do you adequately thank God for all that He has given? Taking what we have learned from Him, we give freely to others. We give to those can never give back to us. We give to those who could never tell us “thanks” or even know that it came from our hands.

 

You might say that “thank you” is welcomed here. It’s the core of our being, the thread of our culture, the language we speak. It’s the “attitude of gratitude” that permeates our being. Because of that, I can accept your thanks, add mine to it and defer the greater sum to the One who is most giving and most deserving. Under normal circumstances, it may not add up – but then again, these circumstances are far above normal.

 

Happy Thanksgiving – and “thanks” for being part of Operation Christmas Child

 

  • WALLY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostBaptist: Moravian star lighting ceremony DEC 2
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Food Safety: Thanksgiving left-overs…

Verne HillNov 27, 2019

Dementia Care Study to help Caregivers

Verne HillNov 27, 2019

The Opioid epidemic and its effect on congregations

Verne HillNov 27, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Nov
1
Fri
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 20 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! http://www.ccmcard.org 336.201.5290 Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry Orders taken until Dec 20, 2019 Crisis Control Ministry’s mission is to[...]
Nov
14
Thu
all-day Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Salvation Army Needs “Bell Ringe...
Nov 14 – Dec 24 all-day
The local Salvation Army is in need of “bell ringers” for volunteer positions at the Red Kettle this holiday season! For more info: 336.481.7324  /  laura.gobble@uss.salvationarmy.org http://www.registertoring.com    
Nov
15
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 15 2019 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2020 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
29
Fri
6:00 pm Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Celebrate Recovery @ Triad Church (Greensboro)
Nov 29 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Celebrate Recovery a FREE support group and safe place for people to discuss and deal with life-controlling issues. Celebrate Recovery is held every Friday at 6:00pm For more info: (336) 662-9905
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes