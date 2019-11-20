Wednesday Word

We continue to celebrate the faithfulness of the Lord throughout these 25 years that He has given to WBFJ!! We are very thankful that you are part of this journey!!

Sometimes we may lose sight of the why we do what we do. On the days that we receive distressing news. News that shook our hearts that we begin to question, why, are we on the right path? The days we may not have enough to pay the bills or we have sickness in our body, we lost a loved one much too soon. Where are you God? I thought this was what I was supposed to be doing? I thought this is where I was supposed to be.

He comes alongside of us and speaks our name, you know those times that we are reading His Word, reading a devotional or listening to WBFJ or other worship music, there He speaks;

“You are the light of the world. A town built on a hill cannot be hidden. Neither do people light a lamp and put it under a bowl. Instead they put it on its stand, and it gives light to everyone in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven. Matt 5: 14-16

Do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them. But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own. Matthew 6:31-34 (NIV)

Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10

For the Lord your God is He who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies, to give you the victory. Deuteronomy 20:4

“I have said these things to you, that in me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” John 16:33

the LORD appeared to him from far away. I have loved you with an everlasting love; therefore I have continued my faithfulness to you. Jeremiah 31:3

I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to me, says the Lord Almighty.” 2 Corinthians 6:18

Where are you today? What do you need to hear from our God today?

Wait for the LORD; be strong, and let your heart take courage; wait for the LORD! Psalm 27:4

Listen He is speaking!!! He loves you and me so much more than we can ever imagine. Believe Him! Hang onto His every Word about you, His love for you!

Let’s start our Thanksgiving and Christmas season strong, thanking Him for His faithfulness to us!!!!!!! Trusting Him with our yesterdays, today and tomorrows.

Without faith it is impossible to please God, because anyone who comes to Him must believe that He exists and that He rewards those who earnestly seek Him. Hebrews 11:6

“Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you… And the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered a little while, will Himself restore you and make you strong, firm and steadfast.” 1 Peter 5:6-7,10

Your family here at WBFJ thanks God for you!!! May His blessings abound more and more to you with each day that you are given!!