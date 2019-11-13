Search
Wally DeckerNov 13, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Life Lesson

 

Recently, I ran across this scripture (that I had read many times before) about Jesus walking on water. But this time, I thought about this passage with a much more thought-provoking mindset and the many applications that apply to our daily “walk” with Christ. Here’s the story from Matthew 14:22-33 (NIV)

 

22 Immediately Jesus made the disciples get into the boat and go on ahead of him to the other side, while he dismissed the crowd. 23 After he had dismissed them, he went up on a mountainside by himself to pray. Later that night, he was there alone, 24 and the boat was already a considerable distance from land, buffeted by the waves because the wind was against it. 25 Shortly before dawn Jesus went out to them, walking on the lake. 26 When the disciples saw him walking on the lake, they were terrified. “It’s a ghost,” they said, and cried out in fear.27 But Jesus immediately said to them: “Take courage! It is I. Don’t be afraid.” 28 “Lord, if it’s you,” Peter replied, “tell me to come to you on the water.” 29 “Come,” he said. Then Peter got down out of the boat, walked on the water and came toward Jesus. 30 But when he saw the wind, he was afraid and, beginning to sink, cried out, “Lord, save me!” 31 Immediately Jesus reached out his hand and caught him. “You of little faith,” he said, “why did you doubt?” 32 And when they climbed into the boat, the wind died down. 33 Then those who were in the boat worshiped him, saying, “Truly you are the Son of God.”

 

Several things and thoughts from this scripture that each of us can identify with…

  • Jesus told Peter to come

Coming meant defying laws of nature
Coming meant doing something Peter had never done before
Coming meant executing “leap of faith”
Coming meant ignoring the scary circumstances

 

  • Peter obeyed, but was he ready

Jesus told Peter that he had little faith
Jesus saved Peter from his lack of faith

 

One other thing to point out here from this scripture is that Peter even questioned if it really was Jesus. Do we do that sometimes too? There are times in our own lives that Jesus ask us to do something we have never done before or ever thought about. When that time comes, do we have the faith to do what Jesus challenges us to do amidst the scary circumstances. And are we concerned about the consequences of failing? Come, are you ready?

 

Kurt

WBFJ Your Family Station

