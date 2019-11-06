Wednesday Word

Search
You can learn a lot about sin and its consequence simply by clearing hedge, weeds, vines and briars. I started my clearing project during the fair time and am still at it.

 

Our old abandoned fenced in dog lot seemed to grow up overnight and was actually expanding into the yard when I mowed. Seemed like I last cleared this lot a year ago but it’s actually been about 5 years.

 

It did not grow up overnight but each time I would look at it, it wasn’t all that bad so I let it go. That happened several times before I realized I would need to take action or I would have no yard left.

 

Clearing started with a small step. I bought a small electric saw which got me going, but after a day of battle, I realized I would need to service my larger saw and also bring in a machete!

 

I am still working at this project off-and-on but here are some of the things I have learned so far about sin (yes, after a day I started seeing this as a sin lesson and not just about brush).

 

  1. Why didn’t I deal with this when it was 8 inches rather than 8 feet?
  2. Did I not realize the growth left alone would attach to my fence and mesh with it and be almost impossible to remove without removing the fence?
  3. Did I not realize this growth would become a home for snakes and who knows what else?
  4. Duh! How did I let the growth make me forget I actually had a bike, rolls of cable and several things of value in that lot?
  5. Didn’t I realize my good and useful, fenced in lot, was no longer usable for anything?
  6. Do I now realize this lot will become useless again if I neglect it?
  7. Do I accept the fact that the little shoots on the left over stumps are ready for a repeat?
  8. Am I willing to dig up the stumps by the roots or just settling for I see?

 

SIN is like gravity, it happens without effort if you let it. SIN starts as a seed, apparently only requires a little watering to overtake our lives. Sin seeks to become emeshed in our lives, making it tough to deal with. When we stop feeding that helps a lot but ultimately, we must  deal with the roots. SIN unchecked allows a lot of other unwanted things to hide in its darkness. SIN conceals and hinders God’s treasures in our life.

 

Having said all this and learning a few lessons along the way…

The goodnews is still the GOODNEWS. Jesus died on the cross to take care of our sin problem. HE did us the promise of I John 1:9 and many other promises to help us live freely in HIS Grace.

 

Still, SIN is big slow down and too often a detour. It’s good to deal with it early on as Dr. Stanley often says, “You reap what you sow, later than you sow, and more than you sow.”

 

Papa John

John Hill

John Hill

Evening Host; Technical Director at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Dr. Gary Chapman gave my searching heart a little booklet listing “Short Terms Abroad”. That landed me at Christian radio station WIVV on Vieques Island in the Caribbean off and on until I came to WBFJ in 1986. I say “off and on” since I took 3 years out for Southwestern Seminary in Ft. Worth.

My better half Judy gave me the greatest ‘human’ gift in 1987 when she said “I do”. Don’t try to reconcile the math, but I have 3 teen age grandchildren now. Hannah, the oldest gave me the name “Papa John” and was disappointed when she found out that all those pizza places were not mine.

MON-FRI 7P-MIDNIGHT, SAT 6P-10P
john@wbfj.fm
John Hill

Latest posts by John Hill (see all)

John Hill

