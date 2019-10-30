Search
Wednesday Word

Verne Hill Oct 30, 2019

“God is the God of the Hills AND the Valleys”

 

Headline: ‘TobyMac launches a foundation to honor the memory of his son, Truett’

TobyMac has asked that in lieu of flowers in response to the death of his 21-year-old son, who passed away last week, that people give to a charity that has been started in Truett’s name.  Donations made in Truett’s name will help send “at risk youth to college – to get an education – to pursue music – to get the chance to chase their dreams.”

https://www.christianpost.com/news/tobymac-launches-foundation-honor-son-truett.html?

 

The last time TobyMac saw his eldest son, Truett, was at a music venue in Franklin, Tennessee.

In a text, Toby told his son he had “infectious” joy, adding he is “very, very, very proud” of him.

In response, Truett text “Love you, dad. Thank you so much. You have always believed in me, make me feel like a superhero.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/october/tobymac-breaks-silence-after-oldest-son-truett-rsquo-s-tragic-death-shares-heartbreaking-final-texts-lsquo-love-you-dad-rsquo

 

Many artists in the Christian music industry have offered their prayers and support for the industry veteran.

MercyMe / Bart Millard: “My heart hurts so badly for @tobymac and family. Jesus come quickly.

 

Matthew West: “@tobymac and his family have lost their son and brother and it’s just so heartbreaking. Toby has lifted so many of us up with his music for so long, may we all return the favor and lift them up right now. My family has stopped a few different times today to pray for this family who is hurting and experiencing unspeakable tragedy…”

 

As Head on WBFJ: The song by TobyMac “Scars” was originally dedicated to his son, Truett.

“Now you won’t take my phone calls, You won’t text me back at all, I just wanna see you, I can’t stand to see you gone…”

 

TobyMac told The Tennessean last year it was tough to see his oldest son living on his own.  ‘Scars’ is deeply personal.  Up to now, [our home’s] been a safe harbor, a place of love. And now, you know, I have my first kid leave home. He’s going and facing this world. To watch and see him get cut and get bruised, it’s not easy. I want people to know that they are not alone…”

Check out the live video:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFSA3SvZWX0

 

Note: 100% of donations the Truett Foster Foundation will be used to fund scholarships in partnership with the Global Orphan Project.

Donate: https://www.classy.org/give/255831/#!/donation/checkout

 

Please continue to pray for TobyMac and his family that Jesus through the Holy Spirit would give comfort and be glorified even in the grieving. 

 

-Verne

 

 

 

