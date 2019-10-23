Search
Wally DeckerOct 23, 2019

Wednesday Word

Isaiah 43: 1-3

“But now, this is what the Lord says—
he who created you, Jacob,
he who formed you, Israel:
“Do not fear, for I have redeemed you;
I have summoned you by name; you are mine.
When you pass through the waters,
I will be with you;
and when you pass through the rivers,
they will not sweep over you.
When you walk through the fire,
you will not be burned;
the flames will not set you ablaze.
For I am the Lord your God,
the Holy One of Israel, your Savior.”

 

This past Saturday Wally and I were riding together to pick up his car after parking our newly painted WBFJ Rolling Studio (By the way, it looks AWESOME!).  He asked me how my daughter Taylor was doing, and that one question opened up a floodgate within me about her current health and the tests she was going through this week, the situation with her mother, my latest car issues, etc. etc. etc.  There was so much I needed to get out and Wally became the recipient.  Have I told you lately how much I love my WBFJ family?

After sharing I looked at him and said this:  “It’s just life isn’t it?  We all have stuff.”  I believe that’s what the prophet Isaiah was sharing when he told the people of Israel then, and us today, what God had told him.  Notice that God never said “If” you pass through the waters and the rivers, or “If” you walk through the fire.  He said “When.”

God never tells us that this life will always be sunny, rosy and care-free just because we know Him and are His children.  Quite the contrary really.  What He DOES tell us is that we WILL have stuff.  Then He tells us that we never have to go it alone, that life will not sweep over us, nor will we be consumed by the fires of life that come at us.  He’s making us a promise that He won’t let that happen because we ARE His and we are precious in His sight.  Or, as Taylor and I used to say to each other when she was little, and have reminded each other this week: “IT BE AW-IGHT.”

Yes… it will.

 

Grace and Peace,

Dennis

