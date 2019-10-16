Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerOct 16, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

In the garden of Eden, Adam and Eve were surrounded by the Glory of GOD.  HE was their complete and perfect covering, and protection.

After they sinned against GOD, HIS Glory departed from them.  Instantly, they knew they were naked, and they were suddenly very afraid.  Without GODS Glory, they were helpless.

Enter the HOLY SPIRIT for those of us today.  JESUS promised HE would send HIM, and HE Did.  Like GODS Glory for Adam and Eve, the HOLY SPIRIT is our covering.  While HE is certainly IN Us, HE is also All Around Us!

This is so important for us to remember, as this is how we find the reality of “In HIM We Live, and Move, and Have Our Being.”  GODS Glory was Power for Adam and Eve.  HIS SPIRIT is HIS Power for us, today.

We need to stir ourselves, daily.  We need to wipe from our eyes any hindrance of seeing HIM With Us.  The world believes in an “aura.”  It’s defined, in part, as a “luminous radiation.”  Ok, that’s close.  But We Know, that HIS HOLY SPIRIT, just like for Adam and Eve, is our Covering, Protection and Power… 24 Hours a Day!

(Genesis 2:4-25; 3:1-24… John 14:15-31… Acts 1:8; 17:28)

  • TRACY
Wally Decker

Wally Decker

General Manager at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983.

MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Wally Decker

Latest posts by Wally Decker (see all)

Previous PostFall Color Guy: Weekly Fall Color Updates
Wally Decker

Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Fall Color Guy: Weekly Fall Color Updates

Verne HillOct 16, 2019

New flavor for fall…

Verne HillOct 15, 2019

Wake Health: Elderly Sleep Study

Verne HillOct 15, 2019

Community Events

Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Oct
16
Wed
all-day Impact Conference: Church Revita... @ Piedmont International University (Winston-Salem)
Impact Conference: Church Revita... @ Piedmont International University (Winston-Salem)
Oct 16 all-day
Guest Speaker: Rob Decker of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville This FREE conference is designed to equip future and current pastors with the tools to revitalize their local church into Great Commission churches. Conference Schedule[...]
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Oct 16 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Oct 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Oct 16 @ 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes