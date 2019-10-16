Wednesday Word

In the garden of Eden, Adam and Eve were surrounded by the Glory of GOD. HE was their complete and perfect covering, and protection.

After they sinned against GOD, HIS Glory departed from them. Instantly, they knew they were naked, and they were suddenly very afraid. Without GODS Glory, they were helpless.

Enter the HOLY SPIRIT for those of us today. JESUS promised HE would send HIM, and HE Did. Like GODS Glory for Adam and Eve, the HOLY SPIRIT is our covering. While HE is certainly IN Us, HE is also All Around Us!

This is so important for us to remember, as this is how we find the reality of “In HIM We Live, and Move, and Have Our Being.” GODS Glory was Power for Adam and Eve. HIS SPIRIT is HIS Power for us, today.

We need to stir ourselves, daily. We need to wipe from our eyes any hindrance of seeing HIM With Us. The world believes in an “aura.” It’s defined, in part, as a “luminous radiation.” Ok, that’s close. But We Know, that HIS HOLY SPIRIT, just like for Adam and Eve, is our Covering, Protection and Power… 24 Hours a Day!

(Genesis 2:4-25; 3:1-24… John 14:15-31… Acts 1:8; 17:28)