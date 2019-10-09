Wednesday Word

25 Years. 24 Fairs. Yes, we missed a couple in those early years. In fact, the earliest years for WBFJ were among the exhibitors in the Annex. From those simple beginnings, the Lord has provided a unique opportunity for maximum exposure of the station and in turn, the Good News of the Gospel.

Tonight’s concert in the Grandstand will mark the 21st consecutive year that the Fair has designated such an experience. For that, we are truly grateful. What started with Jaci Velasquez and a cake under a tent will continue with Jordan Feliz and cupcakes in the gazebo.

As we come together for what has been an annual celebration of the goodness of God, it’s only fitting that the event is cradled within the framework of a festivity designed to showcase the bounty of the harvest. For 25 years, God has provided a harvest of blessing!

We honor that. We celebrate that. We are thankful for that.

See you tonight!