Wally DeckerOct 02, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Hello, WBFJ friends! Today, I had the joy of helping my daughter get ready for “picture day” at her school. Each year, it’s fun to look at her new picture, compare it to her previous ones, and see how much she has matured and grown through the years. To be honest, I think God looks at our spiritual growth in much the same way. Sometimes, as a Christian, it’s easy to get discouraged by the flaws of our own character. We tend to focus on the personal imperfections that keep us from being who we believe God wants us to be. When we examine at a snapshot of ourselves, the first thing we see are the blemishes. However, I think God looks at us just like I do my daughter’s school pictures, admiring our growth in Him year over year and smiling at how we mature. He knows our blemishes better than we do, but He’s a loving Father, who takes pride in our progress.

Wally Decker

