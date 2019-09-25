Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Wednesday Word

Wednesday Word

Sep 25, 2019Comments Off on Wednesday Word

Like

Happy 25th Birthday WBFJ!!!!

I am so thankful for the ministry of WBFJ. Before I was an employee at WBFJ, I was a listener and a volunteer, just like many of you.  I have been a part of the WBFJ family before we ever went on air!!  It all started for me listening to our AM station 1550.  My story goes back even further, when I would ride to work with my mother.  Mama and her friend would have the dial on 1550.  Oh, it drove me crazy, all that preaching.  It was that seed though, that led me to WBFJ-AM when I was sick and tired of being sick and tired of doing it my way, when I really found out what true relationship with Jesus was.  I needed something new to listen to.  I am thankful to my mama, that without knowing she was planting a seed the Lord would water and bring full circle.

All I ever wanted to listen to was and is WBFJ. I found life in the songs.  The Lord used WBFJ to provide healing to my broken heart through the music and teaching that came through the airwaves.  I would be that caller trying to win prizes!  I loved every DJ.  I was always excited to see them out and about!!  I felt connected.

Needless to say when I was asked to be on the volunteer team to discuss what we might like on the FM station, I was thrilled to be a part. On September 9, 1994, WBFJ-FM went live and I for one was never so happy!!!!!  WBFJ was and is my favorite station.  It really is the only one I chose to listen to.  I learned early on that you become what you feed yourself with.  I try to stay full on the promises of God, with WBFJ being one of those vehicles!!!!

I am so thankful for WBFJ. I am thankful that God saw fit in His great plan to place me in WBFJ first as a volunteer then as an employee.  We are all ruined to work anywhere else because what we have here is so special.  We love one another.  We love you our listening and volunteer family.  Our mission statement is encourage, disciple and unify…  We do our best with the Lord’s help to walk that mission out first in the office and then walk that mission out through our lives.

I am truly one blessed person to call WBFJ my radio station, my family, my home!!!! And thrilled that you are part of that family!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

What’s your WBFJ story? We would love to hear it!!!!!

Blessings,

Bonnie

                  How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!  Psalm 133:1

P.S. We are going to celebrate our 25th birthday at the Dixie Classic Fair – We need volunteers from Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct 13., to help with PLINKO, work at the concert, paint faces!!  Email me if you are interested in knowing more!!!!   bonnie@wbfj.fm

 

 

 

BonnieHilton

Latest posts by BonnieHilton (see all)

Previous PostSurvey: Women need to get outside more!

Related articles

Survey: Women need to get outside more!

Verne HillSep 25, 2019

S@5: ‘Providence Culinary Training’ program

Verne HillSep 25, 2019

Greensboro Aquatic Center mermaid certification for kids

Verne HillSep 25, 2019

Community Events

Aug
1
Thu
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Aug 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Sep
1
Sun
all-day Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Vintage Bible College Fall Enrol... @ Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem)
Sep 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Vintage Bible College (Winston-Salem) is an inter-denominational college offering Associate through Doctorate Degree Programs in Biblical Studies, Leadership, Theology, Ministry & Christian Education. Classes are held on Monday, Tuesday & Thursday The Fall Quarter begins[...]
Sep
8
Sun
2:30 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons Presbyterian Church (Clemmons)
Sep 8 @ 2:30 pm – Dec 8 @ 5:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar and support group for anyone experiencing the loss of a loved one. To register: 336.794.5399
Sep
25
Wed
6:20 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Triad Christian Fellowship (Winston-Salem)
Sep 25 @ 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm
The Awana program encourages kids (PreK – 6th grade) to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
6:30 pm Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Awana Club for Kids!! @ Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
Sep 25 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes